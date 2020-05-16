Letter: Arizona's stay-home order ends on Saturday

Gov. Doug Ducey gave into the demands of Great 48, an organization that wants life back to normal in spite of Covid-19, by letting his stay-home order expire on Saturday. The stay-home order did reduce the rate of growth of cases in Arizona, but not for Native Americans. At the state level there are currently 167 cases per 100,000 people. For Apache county, which is 72% Native American, it is 1,142. And Blacks and Hispanics are also being hit harder than whites.
Canceling the stay-home order has added another freedom to the minority citizens of Arizona. In addition to freedom from health care, living wages and education, Gov. Ducey has now added freedom from voting, because dead people can’t vote.
The governor has two more years in office to earn his sinecure job at ALEX or similar right-wing organization. The question is, how many unnecessary victims of COVID-19 are required for his down payment?
Peter Dean
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
