A small step in the solution to Arizona's water crisis? Will Rogers is reported to have said, “If you find yourself in a hole, stop digging.” Arizona’s water future is certainly in a hole, the current 20+ year long-term drought, pending cuts to Colorado River CAP water, ground water aquifers over pumping and wells going dry. A potential first step that must be considered is to stop digging private swimming pools and artificial lakes. Additionally, steps must be taken to retire these existing water wasters.
Michael Brown
Sierra Vista
