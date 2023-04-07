A small step in the solution to Arizona's water crisis? Will Rogers is reported to have said, “If you find yourself in a hole, stop digging.” Arizona’s water future is certainly in a hole, the current 20+ year long-term drought, pending cuts to Colorado River CAP water, ground water aquifers over pumping and wells going dry. A potential first step that must be considered is to stop digging private swimming pools and artificial lakes. Additionally, steps must be taken to retire these existing water wasters.