Re: the May 8 article "Teen's case shows regular traffic stops need monitoring."
Mr. Steller has to explain and help me understand where we are now as a local society.
A plate is run for reasonable cause, no current registration, no insurance and no operators permit.
But once again, the crime seems to be that the perpetrator was handed over to process for breaking Federal law.
Well it is a good thing he did not cause a massive injury accident uninsured and under the influence of drugs, or he could have missed out on all that entails for all involved, which is the real issue.
Maybe Mr. Steller would have him elected class president, who knows? It may happen still.
David Cabbage
Oro Valley
