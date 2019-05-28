Re: the May 4 article "On mines, roads, power companies and power."
Pretty much agree with Fitz's latest. The problem we all have is explaining away the hypocrisy so we ignore it. The fictional Lurlene decries the freeway route through Picture Rocks. She lives there because she loves the desert. Sure, she got her piece of the pie by plunking down a house on what was a beautiful piece of desert before she ruined it, no doubt killing a few rattle snakes the way Dorothy's house killed the wicked witch. Now all the rest of you keep out of her beautiful desert, ignoring please her part in its ruin. A tough balancing act no doubt, but Fitz should at least acknowledge the hypocrisy.
Russ Baker
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.