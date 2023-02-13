The Statute that Adrian Fontes is addressing with his complaint against Kari Lake is pretty clear. Furthermore it is obvious that not only does Kari Lake fail to qualify as one of the exempt persons, but would appear to fall into the category of prohibited persons. She has a vested interest as a candidate and is therefore neither a Government official with official duties nor a news person gathering information as part of her job. One can only wonder if her attorney is subject to disbarment for his role in this? Being her advisor he should have known what she was doing was in violation of the law. Maybe he would feel differently if she had taken a ballot to the polls for a disabled neighbor and got arrested for "Ballot Harvesting"? Seems the new playbook is blame politics when you get caught breaking the law.