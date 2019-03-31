As debate about the first amendment continues, it was interesting (and ironic) to read, as reported in today’s paper, that the president of the UA’s student-run Criminal Justice Association club thought their First Amendment Rights were violated by a protesting student. Perhaps some foundational knowledge of the Bill of Rights as protection against government (rather than individual) action would be helpful for members of this club. I’m confident one of the UA’s law professors would welcome an invitation to give a presentation to the club regarding this issue. Additionally, it wouldn’t have been out of place for the Star to insert a parenthetical comment educating their readers about this key constitutional concept. Objective reporting does needn't be mutually exclusive to correcting incorrect information. Finally, it is encouraging that, based on my reading of the article, the protesting student’s First Amendment rights appear not to have been violated.
Sonja Stupel
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.