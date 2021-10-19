Letter: Article Priority

This morning, the majority of letters to the editor criticized the Biden administration, some noting legitimate and logical concerns. Their presence showed the AZ Daily Star strives to represent a balance in viewpoints when possible. But the placement of a major news article, “Review: Cyber Ninjas didn’t count 312K ballots, double counted 23K” concerned me. Placed on the final page of the Tucson & Region section, this factual article detailed the inaccurate, faulty conclusions of the audit. Since state and federal politicians hope to use Arizona’s audit to question past and future elections, the story holds significant importance to fair election practice. Hopefully, the news and editorial staff at the AZ Daily Star will continue to publish diverse views by readers while considering the placement of state and national news articles more carefully.
Roger Shanley
East side
