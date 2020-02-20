Letter: 2/16 article "Raytheon a key force behind hypersonic missile progress"
Re: the Feb. 16 article "Raytheon a key force behind hypersonic missile progress."

"Scary fast," said the bold type on the Star's front page, inviting me to turn to the business section and read all about Raytheon's latest line of deadly weapons. Scary? Absolutely, especially if you're an unlucky resident of a place the masters of war have chosen as their target of the moment. Yemen, for instance.

The article quotes Raytheon's Artie Mabbett: "A layered defense is what we are going to need." The "we" he refers to must mean Raytheon, which does need an endless global arms race to keep making billions. He couldn't possibly mean we human beings and other inhabitants of planet Earth. What we need is for the insanity of endless war to stop now.

To all those UA engineering grads considering going to work for the war profiteers at Raytheon: wouldn't you rather work to save humanity than help destroy it? You might not get to drive a Mercedes, but you'll sleep better.

Think about it. Please.

Kim Mathews

East side

Tags

