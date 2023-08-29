Recently, a commercial was discussing how the lens in the eye glasses were formed using AI, which is kinda scary for anyone wearing the eyeglasses. There is a reason that it is named Artificial, it is not real, it is developed and created by man and it incorporates all of his bias and prejudices, whether he knows it or not, This means that every action taken by the computer, not a 'being' but computer, is the result of choices made based on the choices of a human. The biggest limitation on computers and artificial intelligence is the complete lack of brilliant insights, the inclusion of curiosity, and, luckily, the utter lack of love or greed. Consider, Russia's invasion of Ukraine is the result of the desire for power by Putin, dragging and pulling the citizens of Russia with his greed, let's find the chip that controls the greed in the AI.