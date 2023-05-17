In today's AZ Star ( April 22nd) , there is a news story that talks about the High Gas Prices ( High Oil Costs Drive Up Gas ). This opinion is stated by AAA. But how can that be ? Just below, this article, under commodities pricing, it shows the price of a barrel of crude oil down 3 % for the year, to date. The current price of a barrel of crude Oil is $ 77.87 a barrel and we now have gas selling for $ 4.80 a gallon. At the beginning of the year, we had a barrel of crude Oil selling for about $ 81.00 , and we had gas in the low $ 3.00 a gallon range .