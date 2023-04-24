I find it curious that our Gasoline Prices have skyrocketed in Pima County / Tucson this year to date. At the beginning of the Year ( early January) , our Gasoline Prices were hovering just over the $3.00 mark. This week they are now about $4.50 a gallon. These Gas Prices always seem to spike right before all the Spring and Summer Driving Trips and Vacations. There is a variety of excuses for this, from Refinery Maintenance Issues in South Texas, Switchover to Cleaner Burning Summer Blends and the Rising Price of Crude Oil. This is very strange, since the current price of a barrel of oil is only $2.00 a barrel higher than early January ( $80.00 vs $ 82.00) . Also, cleaner burning fuel is not a mandated requirement in Pima County (only Maricopa County). Sounds to me like the Big Oil Companies are trying to maximize profits again.