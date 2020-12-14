 Skip to main content
Letter: As the Pandemic Continues, Hunger and Homelessness is more Apparent
Letter: As the Pandemic Continues, Hunger and Homelessness is more Apparent

The rate of homelessness in Arizona could jump to 16% (Southwest Institute for Research on Women at the University of Arizona). This is more likely now because of the long-lasting pandemic. As the rate of homelessness increases, so does that of hunger. This crisis is affecting many people in our community, including many students. Student PIRGS spent the week of November 16th raising awareness, fundraising, and educating students across the country on these issues. We also spent a day lobbying our elected officials to pass a COVID relief bill that would be helpful for everyone in our community. But we need to continue to do more. The Campus Pantry here at the University of Arizona is a resource that continues to provide students and staff with the food they need. The campus pantry is in need of non-perishable goods that can be dropped off at the Student Union Information Desk.

Lucy Sieczka

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

