Letter: Ashford misstep?
Letter: Ashford misstep?

Re: the March 8 article "Ashford, firm ordered to pay $22M for misleading."

It is disappointing to see UA going down the path of the unforced error of acquiring Ashford "University". The sad saga of Ashford's past misdeeds is reminiscent of another of its ilk, Trump U. The UA administration's pursuit of a Global Campus suggests a case of jumping on the bandwagon that has become faddish among American universities to establish a "global branch", possibly as a trendy reach for more "diversity". The move has apparently been taken despite significant protest from many UA faculty, and in the face of plenty of critical testimony from past Ashford students and former administrator Pat Ogden.

It is difficult to imagine how this expensive commitment could enhance UA's academic standards or reputation. One hopes that UA is not again exposed to expensive future litigation and financial payouts of the sort that have plagued the athletic operation.

Terry McDaniel

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.



