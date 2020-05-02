Letter: Asian American harassment

Re: the April 16 letter "Being Asian American during COVID-19."
The letter from an Asian American regarding documented racial hate toward Asians in Southern Arizona is disappointing but predictable. What would seem unthinkable four years ago is now common place. Hispanic Americans were the first target of Donald Trump and it soon became acceptable for some of his supporters to confront Latinos in public and tell them to go back to their country. The Asian focus was launched when Trump kept referring to the "Chinese virus." For many of the Trumpies, racism is acceptable thought and racist harassment is in vogue again since the President of the United States approves. What has our country become?
James Gilbert
Green Valley
