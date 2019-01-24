I read with interest letters like that from Richard Bierce who advocate for keeping our thoroughfares narrow, avoid street expansion and protect "historic homes and buildings". Better (and wider) roads are a complete necessity as our town grows. We're already behind schedule to keep pace with the growing traffic demands, and the roads we have cause my coffee cup to jump out of my cup holder. As a former resident of Austin Texas in the 1970's, I can see what no growth, preservation has done to that city. Massive gridlock in Austin is the norm because of lack of foresight and planning coupled with huge population growth.
Doug Burke
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.