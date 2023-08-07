This dreadful heat makes me long for taller buildings to cast shade on top of my home. God bless efforts to allow more homes to replace asphalt parking lots. Hopefully the city government. will give a height bonus for sticking solar panels or that super white paint on the roof of new buildings. I think it would be terrific to allow more small stores run out of small storefronts, garages, and the like in residential areas so we could shorten our trajectories under the inclement sun, especially if the stores promise to stock a lot of bottled water!