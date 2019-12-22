Letter: asrs pension

In her recent letter Bette Bunker Richards states that she "is sick and tired of hearing about how great our economy is under" President Trump. As a state retiree she has not had a raise in her pension benefits since 2007 from the Arizona State Retirement System. However, her implicit blame directed against President Trump is misplaced. ASRS is seriously underwater and has been for several years. Return on the assets has been under 2.0% as a result of a tepid economy between 2008 and 2016 resulting in very low interest rates and thus low returns on the assets of defined benefit plans such as ASRS. Current contribution rates for members of ASRS who are still working has been over 11% of earnings. Most private firms had the good sense to abandon defined benefit plans for defined contribution plans. Those plans, which are tied to equity markets, have prospered with the strong economy. John E. Buehler Northwest
John E. Buehler
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.