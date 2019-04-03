Dear Editor,
The following is a reflection on what is currently happening at the former Benedictine Monastery on Country Club.
Asylum Sanctuary
The Holy of Holies
In the Benedictine Sanctuary
Is crowded with asylum seekers.
They lie at the door of abundance.
They’re called by various names
Illegals, aliens, undocumented, law-breakers.
A chorus of voices scream out in fear
Let’s build laws and walls to keep them out.
Another chorus calls out in love,
No… let’s embrace and welcome them.
They’re brothers and sisters
Seeking some scraps from the table of abundance.
Is God more or less present now
In this crowded sanctuary space
Than when the holy rituals were celebrated here?
Or is his presence equally held aloft in hands of loving-service?
We are all asylum seekers
Longing for God’s safe sanctuary space.
God’s creation is for all asylum seekers
Crowding into and across God’s sanctuary space.
Thomas Cahalane
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.