Dear Editor,

The following is a reflection on what is currently happening at the former Benedictine Monastery on Country Club.

Asylum Sanctuary

The Holy of Holies

In the Benedictine Sanctuary

Is crowded with asylum seekers.

They lie at the door of abundance.

They’re called by various names

Illegals, aliens, undocumented, law-breakers.

A chorus of voices scream out in fear

Let’s build laws and walls to keep them out.

Another chorus calls out in love,

No… let’s embrace and welcome them.

They’re brothers and sisters

Seeking some scraps from the table of abundance.

Is God more or less present now

In this crowded sanctuary space

Than when the holy rituals were celebrated here?

Or is his presence equally held aloft in hands of loving-service?

We are all asylum seekers

Longing for God’s safe sanctuary space.

God’s creation is for all asylum seekers

Crowding into and across God’s sanctuary space.

Thomas Cahalane

East side

