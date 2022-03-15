Letter: Asylum seekers before Homeless

What if the county supported the homeless as much as they do the asylum seekers? What if we used the $7.9M the county spent on migrants since 2021 for our own citizens? Here is just one idea: Using Pima County owned land, we could have built a great campground for our homeless. It could have had overhead solar for shade and electricity. We could have built restrooms, bathing, and laundry facilities. This campground could have been a wonderful steppingstone for many of those fighting for survival. $7.9M isn’t a huge amount of money but it could have been a start to something that helped numbers of people get back on their feet. I wonder why we prioritize one group over the other.
John Calloway
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.