Letter: Asylum Seekers Bused to D.C.

Kudos to those non-profits in Washington D.C. for providing food and shelter to the 1384 asylum seekers bused there by Arizona Governor Ducey over the past three months. And to the D.C. Attorney General who is offering a $150,000 grant to those same non-profits.

But wait!

All that is unnecessary. And expensive.

COVID tests, food, lodging and travel assistance to their sponsors all over the U.S. are already generously given in Arizona by non-profits with the financial help of county and federal government grants. Why bus them to D.C?

And those 37 bus rides from Yuma to D.C. at a cost to Az taxpayers of $3,000,000 or $2,200 per immigrant? Asylum seekers travel from AZ to their sponsors is already fully paid for by their sponsors.

How much of your tax money are you willing to give to unnecessary political stunts?

Sara Busey, Casa Alitas volunteer

Green Valley