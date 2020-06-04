Letter: Asylum seekers sent back
Letter: Asylum seekers sent back

I recently heard that Latin America including Mexico is the newest ‘hot spot’ for the pandemic. Could this problem have anything to do with the US policy of sending asylum seekers back to Central America or keeping them in Mexico while awaiting their court date? Remember nothing is done by this administration without purpose! Do we have to ask what is this purpose?

Susan Mast

North side

