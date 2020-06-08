Letter: At this time wearing a face covering is a patriotic duty for Americans

As a nurse who has spent many hours wearing masks I have some insights to share. Health care providers wear masks to protect patients from our germs, in the OR, when invasive procedures are done and when caring for people with very low immunity.
At the start of the pandemic the effort was to detect sick people and isolate them. Masks were not promoted because they provide only a small protection if the virus is in the air. As we learned that people are infectious before they have symptoms it was realized that if everyone wore a mask in public it would decrease infections because it would decrease the virus an infected person releases into the air.
Masks need to be breathable and comfortable. You need to find one that will catch your coughs, sneezes, sighs, shouts and singing.
We wear masks not because we are afraid of the virus but because we want to see jobs and income return. The economy will not recover if workers are sick.
Rosemary Bolza
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
