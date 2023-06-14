We saw this show at ATC on opening night, March 13, 2020. Unfortunately, that was also its closing night, since the city shut down for COVID the next day. If we'd known then what we know now, we'd have guessed the shut-down was due to the outcry of a bunch of people trying to gain political leverage with another silly wedge/distraction, such as the harmfulness of drag shows, not due to the oncoming pandemic. But, alas, Tucson is too sophisticated for that. In any event, we loved this charming, humorous, well-acted show so well that we came to opening night again. It's even better than we recall - and that's saying something. We hope there will be and should be full houses - because imagine the cost of having to shut down a show after opening night.