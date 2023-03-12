Last night I attended the final dress rehearsal of the outstanding play, "Pru Payne." Mimi Kennedy presents a heart-wrenching portrayal of a brilliant woman suffering from loss of memory through dementia. My wife died of dementia a year ago, and I felt known, understood, and loved by the playwright and the cast. If you have known someone with dementia, you will see yourself and your loved one in this play. If you have not known someone with dementia, you might get a glimpse of the tragedy experienced by many of your friends and acquaintances. The play will be in Tucson through the end of March. Don't miss it.