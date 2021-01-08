 Skip to main content
Letter: Attack on new coach
Letter: Attack on new coach

Greg Hansen’s latest article about the U’s new football coach was a waste of newsprint He has already made it very clear he doesn’t approve of the hire. There was not one news item in the article, it was a pure opinion piece devoted to criticizing the new coach who hasn’t had a chance to do anything yet. This carping is bad for the coach and bad for the school. If he fails, Hansen can say “I told you so.” Until then, enough already.

Robert Horne

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

