Letter: Attacks on the unvaccinated

I am responding to the writer who complained about "attacks on conservatives and the unvaccinated". His logic is flawed. Obesity is not transmissable, nor are the effects of smoking. Unvaccinated people who are infected with the virus but not showing symptoms are largely responsible for transmitting the virus. The anger at them has nothing to do with animus toward conservatives, although it appears that conservatives make up the majority of the unvaccinated. One wonders whether the slogan "My body, my choice" applies equally to women who seek an abortion?
Morton Smith
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.