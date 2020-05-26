Letter: Attempted gun purchases questions Mark Kelly's judgement

In 2013, Mark Kelly had just returned from Colorado where he testified about the need for universal background checks when purchasing firearms. Soon after his return to Tucson, he went to the Diamond Back Police Supply store intending to buy firearms. In particular a semi-automatic 1911 .45 pistol and an AR 15. The store denied his purchases because he did not have an Arizona government issued identification as required by state law. He left the store and returned a few days later having obtained an Arizona Id. He purchased the pistol filling out the required ATF 4473 paperwork and undergoing a background check. He ordered the AR as it was not in stock. Meanwhile, Kelly posted on Facebook that he intended to give away the AR after purchasing it as he was just trying to show how easy it was to obtain one. The store owner learned of the post and declined the sale to Kelly. This was a bizarre incident that I believe questions Kelly's judgement.
David Burford
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
