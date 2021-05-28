Letter: Attention Developers - 55+ downtown living?

I'd like to live in downtown Tucson. I'd like to walk to restaurants, events, and shows. I'd like quick access to public transportation. I'd also like to live among my peers - 55+ active adults with no children around. So, why haven't Tucson developers created housing for this demographic, beyond the affordable housing units, in the downtown area? You are overlooking a great market...Who attends most of the shows? Who spends more at restaurants? Who would pay for safe and secure housing with a view, amenities, a community? We need downtown housing like condos or townhouses, that we can purchase. We'd like amenities like art studios, gyms, pools, gathering spaces, even a pub. Think about it, developers...I'll be ready in a few years so time to get started on 'big city' housing options.
Andrea Edmundson
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.