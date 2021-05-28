 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Attention Developers - 55+ downtown living?
View Comments

Letter: Attention Developers - 55+ downtown living?

  • Comments

I'd like to live in downtown Tucson. I'd like to walk to restaurants, events, and shows. I'd like quick access to public transportation. I'd also like to live among my peers - 55+ active adults with no children around. So, why haven't Tucson developers created housing for this demographic, beyond the affordable housing units, in the downtown area? You are overlooking a great market...Who attends most of the shows? Who spends more at restaurants? Who would pay for safe and secure housing with a view, amenities, a community? We need downtown housing like condos or townhouses, that we can purchase. We'd like amenities like art studios, gyms, pools, gathering spaces, even a pub. Think about it, developers...I'll be ready in a few years so time to get started on 'big city' housing options.

Andrea Edmundson

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Maricopa Audit

I had the great good fortune to work for the National Park Service from Alaska to Florida, California to Pennsylvania. I made friends with loc…

Local-issues

Letter: Voter ID

I have voted by mail for many years. This year I messed up and had to vote in person. Cudos to the election workers, it was quick and simple. …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News