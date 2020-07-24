Letter: "Attorney general Brnovich pressuing Gov. Ducey to resume Arizona executions"

I was very disappointed to see the Arizona Attorney General follow the Trump administration lead to kill more prisoners. Restarting the death penalty doesn't make anyone safer and just doesn't work. It doesn't do what its proponents want it to do. Arizona held back on executions years ago. They proved then they can’t do it right. Why bother?
Ten Arizonans have been sentenced to be killed who didn't commit the crime. They didn't do it and we had to let them go. The last most recent was a woman sentenced to be killed and who served 22 years in prison and then let go.
We now have life in prison without any possibility of parole, or natural life, on the books. When that is used instead of the death penalty, closure is reached right away instead of 25 years from now. End the charade.
John Yoakum
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!