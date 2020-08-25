 Skip to main content
Letter: Attorney General quite a disappointment
Letter: Attorney General quite a disappointment

After reading that Joe Kanefield scolded Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs over filing a complaint re the federal administration's attempts to interfere with the Arizona election process I guess I assumed that Mr Kanefield was some loose cannon in their office. In Fact he is Chief of Staff and Chief Deputy Attorney General! His argument that since the Republican Fund Raiser now the head of the USPS BUT does not not report directly to the President therefore any suggestion of collusion is a logical impossibility is ingenious. Despite national media coverage of the removal of mail pick-up boxes, sorting machines, cutting off overtime and other fiscal constaints Mr Kanefield would have us wait to see if the November Presidential election is impacted before he would feel any concern. I now realize that Mr Kanefield fits well into the Ducey administration; unable to handle this pandemic or the economic crisis it has caused in a competent manner.

Mike Judd

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

