 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Attributes

  • Comments

It is time to focus on the kind of people we want to represent us and our interests in Arizona. To that end, I made a list of attributes and actions that I want and don’t want in candidates and elected officials.

They must be competent, intelligent, experienced, articulate, reasonable, truthful, honest, and stable.

They must not promote, be sucked in by every conspiracy theory that comes along. No demonizing of opponents. No calls to violence to exterminate your opponents. No lying. No denying who won the last election. No declaring all is null and void unless you win. No imposing your religion on others.

They must support public education! They must protect the environment, especially water. They must respect the will of the voters and support democracy.

As a woman, I will not support anyone who would deprive me of my independent right to reproductive choice and bodily freedom.

People are also reading…

To my way of thinking, this eliminates, among others, Kari Lake, Mark Finchem, Abe Hamadeh, & Blake Masters.

Katharine Donahue

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Hobbs Won't Debate

I'm not sure if I get the writers intent. Is he for or against Hobbs? "It doesn't demonstrate confidence" he says. Confidence in what and whos…

Letter: price of ignorance

All of my life in Arizona, I've really hated dealing with what I call anger through ignorance. Lately, this problem seems to be exploding expo…

Letter: The Earth Is Flat

Media has been targeted as "liberals" by extreme right wing groups--and especially Trump--and as a result there has been a noticeable chilling…

Letter: Public school funding

In this morning's Star (9/11/2022) I read the opinion piece 'Arizona public schools and the common good' regarding public school funding in Ar…

Letter: growth/water supply

I always read with interest about growth and water supply in Tucson. These are not compatible issues. New homes and businesses require water. …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News