Letter: Attributes

It is time to focus on the kind of people we want to represent us and our interests in Arizona. To that end, I made a list of attributes and actions that I want and don’t want in candidates and elected officials.

They must be competent, intelligent, experienced, articulate, reasonable, truthful, honest, and stable.

They must not promote, be sucked in by every conspiracy theory that comes along. No demonizing of opponents. No calls to violence to exterminate your opponents. No lying. No denying who won the last election. No declaring all is null and void unless you win. No imposing your religion on others.

They must support public education! They must protect the environment, especially water. They must respect the will of the voters and support democracy.

As a woman, I will not support anyone who would deprive me of my independent right to reproductive choice and bodily freedom.

To my way of thinking, this eliminates, among others, Kari Lake, Mark Finchem, Abe Hamadeh, & Blake Masters.

Katharine Donahue

Foothills