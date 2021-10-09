Letter: Audit results

Karen Fann, Arizona Senate President, displayed her incompetence again when responding to a report from Clear Ballot in a three hour Senate meeting. In the report, Clear Ballot’s founder Larry Moore, along with Republican data analyst Tim Halvorsen, used the Senate’s own data to contradict Cyber Ninja’s audit claims their hand count nearly matched the county’s certified results as well as matching a machine count of ballots. Fann responded she wasn’t interested in seeing or reading the report, claiming the audit was completed by “good, credible people and should not be second-guessed by those not involved in it.” Surely, Karen Fann’s next political campaign slogan should be, “Don’t confuse me with the facts.”
Roger Shanley
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.