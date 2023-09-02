Related to this story

Letter: TEP Rate Increaswe

The Arizona Corporation Commission just handed a big win to the Tucson Electric Power Company’s shareholders, while creating a hardship to man…

Letter: Panhandling in Tucson

Thank you David Keating for your letter about the frightening conditions of panhandling in Tucson. It's an embarrassing look for visitors to T…

Letter: New Pima County Jail

Pima County has convened a Blue Ribbon Commission to study the possibility of building a new larger jail. The argument includes a statement of…

