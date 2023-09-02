Writer Jack Cohen-Joppa implies, correctly, that if more Tucsonans who value life over profit knew that Raytheon manufactures nuclear missiles, there would be more objection to Raytheon's presence here. This major player in the global arms trade makes it difficult for the public to find out all that it is really up to. Raytheon's secrecy helps secure its "sacred cow" status; it seems immune from public criticism. There is also the fact that so many of our friends and neighbors work there. Raytheon promotes itself as a benevolent provider of "good" jobs, but isn't a good job one that produces not just a big paycheck but some benefit to humanity? Making weapons of war hardly fits that description. If nuclear weapons are used, sparking a global conflagration as in Oppenheimer's vision at the end of the film, there will be no jobs at all.