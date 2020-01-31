Letter: Australia fires a warning for Tucson and region.

Recent news stories about the horrendous fires in Australia and deaths of humans and animals, is a wakeup call for Arizona, given the dramatic intrusion of non-native weeds that now infest the Sonoran Desert and our community, especially non-native Buffelgrass.
The fires in Australia were predicted in March 2019, with the biofuel, Buffelgrass, the spark that has destroyed millions of acres and thousands of homes, occurring at the 30th latitude, the same latitude we are at. A concerted effort is needed here along with political leadership before we experience the same disaster.
Contact Saguaro National Park or the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum to learn how to identify these invasive weeds and properly remove them. Get involved with the Weed Free Trails program at Saguaro National Park or other organizations combating this threat to our safety and biodiversity. We can protect our community now before it is too late.
Alexander Schauss, PhD Trustee, Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum Volunteer, Weed Free Trails Program
Oro Valley
