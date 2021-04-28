Letter: Autocratic Republicans

Every time I hear or read about the dictatorial Republicans in Phoenix violating the right to secret ballots in their recounting of Maricopa County votes placed in the November elections I get a feeling of frustration and anger. Their use of the courts to violate secret ballots and state law is beyond the pale.
I realize this is happening in Maricopa County but if by some miracle, considering who’s doing the counting, they find no fraud, they shouldn’t, what’s to stop them from doing that in Pima County. Maybe some in Phoenix and Maricopa County don’t care that these rights are being violated but I’m sure there are many that do object.
If what I read is correct these goons can visit Republicans who voted against Trump to ask them if that was really their vote. Not what Americans expect when they vote for their president and representatives, nor should they!
Larry Huff
Midtown
