Come January, the legislature will be back in session. Will we again see efforts to dampen turnout among younger, nonwhite and poorer voters? In 2018, Arizona joined other Republican controlled legislatures seeking to pass bills which would have the effect of disenfranchising voters, allegedly to prevent voter fraud. However, since 2010, there have been only 21 Arizona convictions/plea agreements out of about 18 million ballots cast. To counter the repressive measures coming from our legislature, the Arizona Automatic Voter Registration Initiative may appear on the ballot in Arizona as an initiated state statute on November 3, 2020. If successful, one seeking an ID from the DMV would automatically be registered to vote unless that person opted out. They would simultaneously be disenrolled from a prior address, thus preventing dual voting. Consider signing the ballot initiative. Also, ask your legislators to support democracy and your right to vote.
Margaret Nichols
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.