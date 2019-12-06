My dear friend, TP Paul Haid, died on Wednesday. I first met the navy veteran in 1972 shortly after he purchased 10 acres in Avra Valley. He was living in a TP with no utilities. He had a water tank on a trailer he would use to get water. His nearest neighbor was more than a mile away.
But time marches on. The trailers moved closer and closer. He moved from the TP into a regular house. The CAP moved in next door. He acquired utilities. On the day he died you could see at least six other houses from his front porch, with more under construction.
I am amused when I read letters from people who want to keep I-11 out of Avra Valley. TP lost his lonely piece of the desert. Whether or not I-11 is built Avra Valley is doomed to lose its rural character.
Steven Brown
Midtown
