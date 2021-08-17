 Skip to main content
Letter: AWOL Governor on COVID-19
Letter: AWOL Governor on COVID-19

Our governor has been AWOL when it comes to effectively combating COVID-19. His policies, or the lack thereof, have resulted in over 960,000* Arizonans contracting the virus and over 18,000* dying from it. Maricopa County has the second-most cases* of COVID-19 of all the nation’s counties and the third-most number* of coronavirus deaths. When it comes to vaccinations, Arizona is below the national average* for fully vaccinated citizens.

We are seeing a surge with the Delta variant and Doug Ducey responds by prohibiting schools from requiring masks to be worn by students, teachers and staff. Yes, our governor is AWOL and so is his common sense.

LJ Scoufos

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

