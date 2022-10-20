 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: AZ 2022 General Election - Proposition 128

VOTERS - Your vote on this proposition is one of the most critically important votes that Arizonans will make.

The seemingly insignificant changes shown in the ARIZONA 2022 GENERAL ELECTION PUBLICITY PAMPHLET, NOVEMBER 8, 2022 "WHAT'S ON MY BALLOT" are in reality a Trojan Horse.

The effect, if it passes, will be to open the door for the legislature (Arizona's Senators and Representatives) to make changes to an initiative or REFERENDUM (an Arizona PEOPLE'S LAW, rather than a law passed by the legislature) with only a majority vote (one vote more than 1/2 of the legislature), instead of the current legal requirement of a vote by 3/4 of the legislature.

What this means, if Prop. 128 passes, is that Arizona voters will ultimately be blocked from their #1 power in this state.

DON'T BE FOOLED BY THE SEEMING SIMPLICITY OF THE PROPOSED CHANGES.

VOTE NO ON PROP. 128!!

Terris N Teale

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

