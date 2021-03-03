Letter: AZ Community Colleges to Offer 4 yr Degrees

While I generally support this legislation, especially in the case of rural colleges that will expand opportunities for those students who cannot afford to move to Tucson, Phx., Flagstaff, or elsewhere, it could be a slippery slope. Many of us remember the ill-advised attempts of a former chancellor at PCC to turn the college into a 4 year institution requiring entrance exams to attend, therefore eliminating many of the very students a community college was designed for. Pima Community College stands as a economic generator producing a skilled workforce and as a springboard for underprepared students, among others, wishing to go on to a 4 yr college. That is a community college's mandate and that is where the focus must remain!
Mark Hanna, Former PCC Governing Board member
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.