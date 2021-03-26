Letter: AZ Copper's role in America's Green Energy Future

While this sounds like a calm reasoned approach to mining copper in Arizona, this is clearly an advertisement for the Rosemont Coper mine project. Where were these concerns on all fronts when the San Manuel facility (mine, smelter and refinery) of Broken Hill Proprietary (BHP, formerly known as Magma Copper) was closed. When I worked there near the end, this was one of the cleanest, and the lowest cost, copper smelter in the world. The development work on the Lower K ore body was completed and production ready to begin. But the decision was made by BHP to close the smelter and mine. The lower K ore body had ore for an additional 30 to 40 years. Where were our concerned citizens and politicians then? Why do we need to destroy the east slope of the Santa Rita Mountains and one of southern Arizona’s most scenic areas? Just to get more copper? Go back to San Manuel instead of destroying the Santa Ritas.
Pat Lane
Since 1963 in Tucson
Patrick Lane
North side
