Letter: AZ Covid numbers

I have been monitoring Covid numbers from AZDHS. They fluctuate up and down day to day based on test results received from medical facilities. What I do not understand is why do numbers remain high? It has been about a month since both Pima and Maricopa counties started their mandatory mask wearing requirements. It has been two weeks since Ducey did his partial shut down of some businesses. You would think virus numbers would be coming down? As of July 15, AZDHS reported 131,000 Covid19 cases with a 5% hospitalization rate. Does that mean 95% are/were asymptomatic or have/had minor symptoms? Almost 1 million tests have been done out of a population of about 7 million, that is astonishing. Of the 131,000 cases there have been 2,434 deaths, or a 1.9% fatality rate. I never see that number stressed by the local news media! Younger adults are testing more positive, but elderly are dying more. It's time these younger adults were held accountable!
Michael Wayne
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
