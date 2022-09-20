 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: AZ Daily Star changes

I stand with the others regarding the changes the Star has made to its content. I've subscribed for years to have daily Cryptoquip puzzles. My husband strongly objected to paying over $900/year for me to enjoy this small treat each day. I don't like the "horrorscopes" or the Sunday crossword (New York Times was much better), I find typos daily and advertising has dwarfed whatever news or features you published previously. Going further back, when publishing moved from Tucson to Phoenix I was upset about jobs being lost and the lag in prompt reporting. So, my husband wins after all. We will pay $4/week for the Sunday edition which we will purchase at our local Circle K and therefore save over $700/year and a lot of frustration. In addition, todays paper didn't even carry the puzzle solutions. P.S. I'm a good proof reader which you certainly could use.

CJ Lawhon

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

