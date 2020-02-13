Letter: AZ Democrats propose gun ban making owners criminals

AZ Democrats in the state Senate have introduced bill SB1625 that would ban and criminalize the ownership of semi-automatic rifles, aka "assault weapons" and any handgun or rifle magazine exceeding a ten round capacity. The bill requires a ban on future sales of these items in the state. Current owners would be required to either register them with the AZ DPS with a fee; transfer them out of state; or make them inoperable. Not doing so would make otherwise law abiding owners, who initially purchased the firearms and magazines legally, to be a criminal, guilty of a state Class 1 Misdemeanor and pay a fine of $750. A second violation would be a state felony! In Arizona there are thousands of owners of semi-automatic rifles and handguns with high capacity magazines. The AZ DPS website currently shows 351,000 Arizonans with "Active" Concealed Carry firearms licenses, about 80,000 are women. This legislation exposes Democrats' real desires on gun control by enacting bans, registration, and criminalizing noncompliance.
Alice Moreno
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.