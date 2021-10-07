Letter: AZ Department of Death

I suggest to the AZ Department of Health that the unvaccinated aren’t uninformed or stupid, rather deaf to your whiney pleas to "take steps to protect yourself".
It’s time that you change your messaging and hit them over the head with a sledgehammer of hard data.
Today you triumphantly announced a daily count of 3,642 COVID cases and 55 deaths, but ignored what percentages are unvaccinated. Agreed that this information isn’t instantaneously available, but it must be the only headline after you’ve crunched the numbers. This is the most powerful wake-up call to the reluctant.
The AZ Department of Death should refocus on the living.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.