Letter: AZ desalination proposal being rushed, say critics

In a recent front-page story, we learned that IDE Technologies of Israel has been shopping to Arizona's decision-makers the construction of a large desalination plant on the west coast of Mexico.

However, wouldn't such a project be a matter for the US and Mexican governments to create, rather than a foreign, for-profit corporation? IDE has expertise in constructing desal plants, but it is not the only one. Let the binding agreement between our neighboring countries create the public jointly-owned corporation. Then let it decide who will get the contract to do the planning, construction and management with ample protections for all parties.