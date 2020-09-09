Letter: AZ DMV fiasco

An open letter to Governor Ducey.
My wife, Sparky, The War Department, had to renew her driver's license. You are fortunate we live near Tucson. If we were closer to your office in Phoenix, you might have met her, up close and personal. She was mad as a hatter for a week and used your name in ways I did not think were possible.
Are you aware of the huge challenges to secure an appointment with the DMV? After days of nobody answering the phone at the license bureaus for an appointment, we called our State Senator's office. No suggestions. We called our State Representatives office. No answer. Perhaps he was standing in line at a DMV. Somehow, I doubt it.
Sparky is a retired first-grade teacher. You cannot imagine what it is like when she is unkindly yakking about you and wagging that teacher finger at me. Yikes! Where does your wife renew her license, Governor?
Jerry Wilkerson
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!