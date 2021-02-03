Letter: AZ failure to vaccinate seniors

The Arizona Legislature and governor loves SaddleBrooke at tax time, election time, and as a jury pool for the state's court system. But, when it comes to getting virus vaccines delivered, not so much. With a total population of more than 9,000 and boasting the largest Republican club in the red state, this senior community is stuck with the short end of that proverbial stick.
We set up for vaccinations on a weekend in January, and no serum comes. Another weekend, 1000 doses are promised, and only 600 are received. Rightfully so, we are now scheduling the second round of shots for the sizable 75 and older population. The 74 and younger group will have to wait until late February or March for their first shot. Who's planning this stuff in Phoenix? If they had to make a living at it, they'd go broke.
So, to the boys and girls representing us in the Arizona Legislature, our dear governor, and his administration of bureaucrats, I say where's the love!
Jerry Wilkerson
SaddleBrooke
