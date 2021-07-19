 Skip to main content
Letter: AZ Flat Tax - No Opinion Offered
Gov Ducey has signed into law a 2.5% flat-tax cut that depletes state coffers by nearly $2 billion. The law is controversial for a host of reasons and the Star will be receiving many letters with most of us being outraged. Since heated dialog is often confusing we writers should state our specific complaint before engaging:

(1) Lowering taxes is good but the flat-tax methodology is wrong, and why.

(2) Taxes should stay the same or go up for reasons other than education, and why.

(3) Higher taxes are needed only to fund education. Please be clear whether you’re addressing public, private, voucher, and/or charter schools and differentiate your view from the voter-approved Invest in Ed initiative if applicable.

Let the discourse begin. I’ll be reading, learning, and of course, writing.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

