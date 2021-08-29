Letter: AZ Football Games: A Super Spreader Event?
- Ron Spark, M.D., Downtown
-
-
- Comments
Related to this story
Most Popular
COVID-19 delta is running rampant in Florida, the highest in the country, primarily affecting children and teens. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis…
Remember how mad we got about "welfare queens," the women Ronald Reagan claimed were using federal dollars for nefarious reasons instead of su…
I’d like to applaud our state government, both our governor and many of the legislative majority, for thinking “outside the box” on the rights…
I read Charles Cole's response to the idea of pumping sea water from Mexico. I agree with all of his objections to the plan. I agree that Tucs…
I don’t care if you don’t protect your health from Covid, if the risk of vaccine seems greater than your own health risk. Calculate away. I do…
Re: the Aug. 22 article "Ideas to end the drought in Arizona."
I believe people have the right to make choices about their health, as longer as it impacts only themseves. When your decisions hurt others yo…
Like his fellow GOP Governors, Abbott and DeSantis, Governor Ducey has gone off the rails. His anti-mask orders for AZ schools is, using a wor…
Arizona continues to rank at the bottom in public school funding and, unfortunately, our Governor and Republican legislators want to keep it t…
Re: the Aug. 22 article "County floats Sonoran seawater pipeline idea."
Comments may be used in print.