Letter: AZ Football Games: A Super Spreader Event?
Letter: AZ Football Games: A Super Spreader Event?

AZ Football games with thousands of full throated screaming presumably unmasked fans will expose thousands to the Delta Covid-19. A preventable disaster! Demand masking: a scientific protective measure.

Ron Spark, M.D.

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

